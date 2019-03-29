Cruel thieves steal bikes from Cleveleys schoolkids in second raid in just two months

A Thornton high school was struck by bike thieves for the second time in as many months - with one poor pupil losing two bikes in the raids.

Six bikes were stolen from Millfield High School, on Belvedere Road, yesterday around 3pm.

The school was also targeted on February 27, when two unknown people were caught on CCTV entering the bike shed shortly after 2pm.

Leanne Wheater’s 14-year-old son’s bike was stolen in the first raid. She paid £475 to replace it - only for his new bike to be stolen as well after it is believed thieves used bolt cutters to break the lock.

Luckily, after people posted about the latest theft on social media, a dog walker found four of the bikes, including Ms Wheater’s son’s, hidden in bushes in Hawthorne Park nearby.

However, two bikes remain missing.

Ms Wheater said: “I feel very frustrated because you go out and earn the money for these things and people think they can just take it.

“I’d just like to thank the dog walker for finding the bikes, picking them up and calling the school.”

Millfield head teacher Nicola Reagan said: “We spent hundreds of pounds on the bike shed to improve it, but unfortunately it was broken into. We were absolutely devastated for the boys and their families.

“We are now appealing to the local community. Somebody must know who these people are. If they have hidden (the bikes) in a park nearby, they must be local.”

She added that the pupils’ bikes would be moved to another location in the future to prevent further thefts.

A police spokesman confirmed some bikes were reported stolen from Millfield High School shortly after 3pm yesterday. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 864 of March 28.