Crowds flock to Walter the dog’s big day in Lytham

A dog rescued by a Lytham family was the star attraction at a signing ceremony to officially launch his ‘biography’.

Crowds flocked to meet Walter the lurcher-saluki cross and his owner Derren Riley, who has written the book telling how, with the help of family members, she found him running scared and starving in a field and has since nursed and encouraged him back to rude health.

Derren with Lytham Eyewear's Tracey McLennan

Demand for the books was so high at the event held at Lytham Eyewear in Park Street that the copies available sold out and Derren ended up taking orders for extras, which she hopes will be delivered in the next few days.

“The signing event was wonderful – really one of the best days of my life,” said Derren. “I can’t believe how many people turned up.

“Everybody was keen to meet Walter and he loved being the centre of attention.”

Mum-of-two Derren, 57, started an online blog covering Walter’s progress soon after the rescue and it was reaction to that - with thousands of followers, including some from far-flung parts of the globe - which inspired the 136-page book.

Entitled Walter - a heart-warming, heart-stopping tale of an unloved street dog’, it has now sold almost 400 copies in little more than 10 days.

Walter was understood to have been dumped by travellers and had been severely beaten before the Rileys found him 12 months ago.

“He has turned our lives around and we are delighted so many people are taking an interest in his progress,” added Derren.

Lytham Eyewear, which opened on a Sunday specially, was chosen because it prides itself on being dog-friendly.