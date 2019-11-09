Youths throwing stones at cars in Blackpool on 'daily' basis

Stones and eggs are being thrown at cars - mostly taxis - every day in Blackpool, police have said.

Officers have been working to clamp down on anti-social behaviour in the town centre amid complaints from taxi drivers over the problem.

Now police are urging parents to ensure they know where their children are as they continue to try and stamp out the behaviour.

Last week, officers said the number of offences had dropped as they stepped up their efforts to catch those responsible.

But now a spokesman for Blackpool Police said reports of objects being thrown at vehicles was "becoming a daily occurrence".

Officers have been working with taxi drivers to tackle the problem, which resort councillor Tony Williams said had become a "plague" as concerns grew it could cause a serious accident.

Posting on Facebook, Blackpool Police said: "It's becoming a daily occurrence at the moment for us to be called to reports of youths throwing stones, eggs and other items at moving vehicles, in particular taxis.

"Not only is this regularly causing damage to the vehicles but it is also putting road users at serious risk of injury.

"Whilst we are dealing with incidents of ASB, officers are being prevented from attending other incidents where our assistance is required.

"Please help us and ask yourselves: do you know where your kids are and, more importantly, what they're doing?

"A night in custody could result in a criminal record and an impact on their futures."