Young Blackpool mum who went missing with baby has been found in Southport

A missing 17-year-old mum from Blackpool has been found safe and well in Southport.



Courtney Edgar and her 17-month-old baby were reported missing from their home in the Highfield area on Sunday, January 6.

Merseyside Police took over the search from Lancashire Police on Monday after learning that Courtney and her child were likely to be found in the Sefton area.

Police confirmed that the baby was found safe at an address in Merseyside on Monday morning (January 7), but did not confirm whether the child's mother had also been located.

But later that afternoon, police in Merseyside confirmed that Courtney had been found safe and well at an address in Southport.

A police spokesman said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal for the 17-year-old girl missing from a home in Blackpool.

"She has now been found safe and well in Southport."