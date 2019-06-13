"You truly can make a difference", say Lancashire Police after public help find missing St Annes man

Have your say

A missing man from St Annes has been found safe and well following a police appeal.

Peter Stead, 31, had been reported missing from the St Annes area on Tuesday (June 11).

Peter Stead, 31, from St Annes, had been reported missing on Tuesday (June 11) but has since been found safe

A missing persons appeal was issued on Wednesday morning (June 12) after police said they were becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

But yesterday evening (June 12), officers found Peter safe and well, after receiving information from the public.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Great news folks. We appealed for help to find missing Peter Stead, 31, from St Annes and this evening he has been found safe and well.

"Many thanks as always for your help with our appeal. You truly can make a difference."