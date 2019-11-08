Yorkshire duo arrested after tools worth £4,000 are stolen in Blackpool

Have your say

Two men from Yorkshire have been arrested after tools were stolen from a van in Blackpool.

Around £4,000 of tools were recovered by Blackpool Police following a theft in the town today (Friday, November 8).

Dalton Avenue (Image: Google Maps)

Officers were called at around 12.50am to reports of a number of tools being stolen from a van in Dalton Avenue in the Squires Gate district.

The alleged offenders made off from the scene in a Vauxhall Insignia car, which was then later seen on the M55 travelling in convoy with a van.

Officers pursued the vehicles with the Vauxhall stopped on the motorway and one man arrested.

The van continued towards Windy Harbour with a second man arrested.

Following a search of the area a quantity of power tools were found in a field near to where the van was stopped.

Two men, both aged 44 and from Bradford, were arrested on suspicion of theft.

They are currently in custody.

A police spokesman said it demonstrated "excellent arrests and great team work between Immediate Response and Tactical Operations".