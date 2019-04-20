Yobs hunted after throwing a tin of white paint at somebody's front window in "mindless act"

Thugs chucked a tin of white gloss paint at somebody's front window in Garstang Road, Claughton, police said.

"This not only caused distress and upset ... but also rebounded, causing further damage to the stationary car on the drive," an officer said.

The vandalism, described as a "mindless act", happened at around 9.15pm on Friday, April 12, with police now releasing a grainy CCTV image as part of a public appeal for information.

It can be reported to police by calling (01995) 607869, quoting incident reference number LC-2019-04-12-1601.