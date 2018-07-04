Wyre theft lands killer latest spell in prison

A double killer responsible for the death of a young woman in a car crash has been jailed after crashing a stolen car in which another young woman was a passenger.

Stephen Bosanko, 37, of no fixed abode, was responsible for the death of 20-year-old Nicola Shalloe who was a backseat passenger in a car which Bosanko (pictured) ploughed into a lamp-post in Preston.

Three years earlier he had admitted the manslaughter of his childhood friend, who suffered fatal head injuries in an attack.

Bosanko’s latest offence happened in Ribbleton in June.

He also admitted theft from Aldi in Garstang, where he fled with more than £300 groceries.

He was jailed for two and a half years.