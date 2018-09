A man has made his first appearance at court accused of carrying out sex attacks on three women in a Blackpool bar.

Thomas Adamson, 39, of Smithy Mews, North Shore, pleaded not guilty to three offences of sexual assault on August 28. Adamson was bailed to December 14 for trial by Blackpool magistrates. He must not enter The Man Bar, Dickson Road, as a condition of his bail.