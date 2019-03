Have your say

A woman is wanted by police after a stolen bank card was used to pay for a shopping spree in Blackpool.

Lancashire Police want to speak to the woman (pictured) regarding a theft of a bank card and fraudulent use of contactless payments.

Police want to speak to this woman regarding a theft and fraudulent use of contactless payments in Blackpool.

If you recognise her, please email the investigating officer on 7551@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or contact 101.