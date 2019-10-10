Woman taken to hospital with major trauma after falling from building in Blackpool town centre

Have your say

A woman has fallen from a building in Blackpool town centre.



Police said the woman fell from the top of a building in Queen Street shortly before 11am this morning (October 10).

A woman has been taken to hospital after falling from the Wilko car park in Queen Street, Blackpool at shortly after 11am (October 10)

Paramedics attended the scene and a woman in her 40s has been taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

North West Ambulance Service said the woman has suffered major trauma injuries.

An NWAS spokesman said: "We were called at 10.58am to Queen Street in Blackpool.

"We sent two ambulances, a rapid response unit and a senior clinician to the scene.

"One patient, a woman in her 40s, has been taken to the major trauma unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital."

Witnesses reported that the woman fell from the Wilko multi-storey car park.

Queen Street and part of Dickson Road were cordoned off for an hour and a half whilst emergency services attended the scene.

All roads have since been reopened.

READ MORE: Driver trapped after car flips onto its side in crash in Bispham

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 11.06am today (October 10) to reports a woman had come off a building on Queen Street, Blackpool.

"Emergency services attended with road closures put in place.

"The woman has been taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital."