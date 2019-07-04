Woman taken to hospital after blaze breaks out at a home in Fleetwood

Have your say

A woman has been taken to hospital after a blaze broke out at a home in Fleetwood this morning (July 4).



Crews from Bispham, Blackpool and South Shore were mobilised after a blaze broke out in the first floor of a terraced home in Beach Road, opposite Fleetwood Cemetery, at around 9.30am.

Fire crews from Bispham and Blackpool are at the scene of a fire at a home in Beach Road, Fleetwood this morning (July 4)

Two engines remain in attendance and firefighters are using hose reels and a positive ventilation fan to bring the fire under control.

Crews are also having to use breathing apparatus whilst they extinguish the fire.

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) confirmed that a woman has been taken to hospital.

A spokesman for NWAS said: "We were called at 9.28am to a house fire in Beach Road, Fleetwood.

The fire is believed to have started in an upstairs room in the home

"A female has been taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

"No other casualties have been reported."

A fire service spokesman said: "At 9.24am, fire engines from Bispham, Blackpool and South Shore attended a fire in a domestic terraced property on Beach Road, Fleetwood.

"The fire was to the first floor and crews used four breathing apparatus, one triple extension ladder, one positive ventilation fan and two hose reel to extinguish the fire.

"One casualty received a precautionary check from paramedics and was conveyed to hospital."