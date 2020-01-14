Woman suffers 'serious stab wounds' to head after being attacked in Blackpool

Have your say

The victim suffered stab wounds to her head and body after she was attacked inside an address in Blackpool.



Lancashire Police are trying to trace witnesses who saw a man on Hornby Road in Blackpool following a stabbing.

The victim – a woman in her forties – was attacked inside an address on Hornby Road at around 11.30am on Saturday (January 11).

The victim sustained serious stab wounds to her head and body.

She was taken by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital to be treated where she remains.

Shortly afterwards, a man wearing bloodied clothing and with a cut to his hand flagged down a passing police van at the Whitegate Drive junction with Hornby Road, reporting the incident.

Lancashire Police are trying to trace witnesses after a woman was attackedinside an address on Hornby Road.

Police said Bartosz Pokorski, 23, of Hornby Road, Blackpool, has been charged with attempted murder.

He appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning (Monday, January 13).

Det Insp Rik Irving from Blackpool CID said: “We know that there will have been people on or travelling along Hornby Road who will have seen this man.

"If this was you, we really need to speak to you as part of our investigation.

“You can call us on 101, quoting incident reference 480 of Saturday, January 11th.”

Detectives investigating the incident want to speak to anyone who saw the man walking along the street, particularly someone who was seen using his phone on the opposite of the road.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.