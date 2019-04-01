Woman suffers serious head injury after mass street brawl in Blackpool

Have your say

A woman in her early 30s has been taken to hospital after suffering head injuries in a mass street brawl in Blackpool.

Police said they were called to reports of a mass brawl involving around 15 people outside Krazy Kingdom play centre in Waterloo Road, Blackpool at around 7.15pm last night (Sunday, March 31).

Five people were arrested and two women were taken to hospital.

A police spokesman said: "It's a report of a fight between around 15 people. Enquiries are on-going and five people have been arrested."

Lancashire Police added that two women had been taken to hospital with "minor injuries".

But it has since been confirmed that one of the women, aged in her early 30s, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to the major trauma centre at Royal Preston Hospital.

North West Ambulance Service said: "We were called to Waterloo Road in Blackpool at 7.16pm last night.

"Two ambulances attended with an advanced paramedic onboard.

"One woman was taken to the major trauma centre at Preston Royal Hospital after suffering a serious head injury.

"Another woman was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital with minor injuries."

An eyewitness who lives in Waterloo Road said: "There was a huge fight outside Krazy Kingdom. A lady was kicked in the head by a man and beaten by other girls.

"She was taken on a stretcher into the ambulance and the road was then taped off in two places."

If you have any information that can help police with their investigation, please contact 101 quoting incident number LC-20190331-1225.