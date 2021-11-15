Woman punched after being grabbed by hair and wrestled to floor outside Fleetwood pub

A woman in her 30s was sitting in the smoking area of the Wyre Light pub in London Street when she was approached by another woman.

The woman proceeded to grab the victim by the hair, wrestle her to the floor and then punch the victim twice before making off from the scene.

The attack occurred at around 3.30pm on Sunday (September 26).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (Monday, November 15), detectives released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the assault.

If you have any information that could help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 0694 of September 26.

Information can also be reported online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

Do you recognise this woman? Police want to speak to her in connection with an assault in Fleetwood (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.