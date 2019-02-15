Woman pleads guilty after battering "best friend" on a Blackpool train

Have your say

A woman who attacked her "best friend" on a train in Blackpool has been sentenced at Magistrates' court.

Carla Cunningham, 36, repeatedly punched and verbally abused her friend while they were on a train home from Blackpool after 10pm on Monday, January 14.

Magistrates heard how she apologised to her friend and the two made up before going to a bar in Manchester.

But Cunningham again assaulted the woman by hitting her in the face and legs before being thrown out of the pub.

She would attack the same friend three more times over the course of the next week.

On Saturday, January 19, the court heard how Cunningham grabbed her friend's throat and punched her repeatedly while the two were in a taxi.

The victim, a woman aged in her 30s, suffered significant bruising from the attacks.

Cunningham, of Hazelwood Road in Bolton, was also charged with harassment for repeatedly calling, texting and emailing the victim from Monday 14 January onward.

She pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and one count of harassment at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' court on Tuesday, January 29.

Cunningham was handed a four year restraining order, ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £470 in costs.