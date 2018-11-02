Woman left with face injuries after “verbal altercation” at McDonalds in Blackpool

A woman was left with injuries to her face after a row in McDonalds turned violent.

Police say two women were eating in McDonalds near Coral Island when they left following a “verbal altercation” with a man.

Shortly after the same man is thought to have followed the women along Albert Road where he launched an attack on one of the women.

She suffered injuries to her face and an ambulance was called.

It happened on September 15 but an appeal was only launched this week by Blackpool Police.

Call police on 101 quoting log number LC-20180915-0259.