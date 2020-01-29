Woman in early 20s sexually assaulted and harassed in Blackpool

A woman in her early 20s was sexually assaulted as she walked to a car park in Blackpool.



Police have released images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in Blackpool.

The victim, a woman in her early 20s, reported being harassed and followed to Banks Street car park before being pushed to the floor at around 12.30am on July 18, 2019.

Lancashire Police say she was heard screaming.

Investigating officer PC Darren Woodley said: “We have conducted a number of lines of inquiry and have yet to find the person responsible.

"Due to the distressing nature of this assault we would ask anyone with information to please contact us on 101, quoting log reference 0027 of July 18, 2019.”

Police have released images of a man theywant to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in Blackpool. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Police are urging anyone who recognises the man pictured, or who may have witnessed events leading up to the incident, to get in touch.