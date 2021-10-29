Woman and her sons, 18 and 15, quizzed after 'her boyfriend is found strangled to death inside Blackpool home'

The 39, 18, and 15 year olds were quizzed by detectives after being held on suspicion of murder in the early hours of the morning.

It comes after paramedics were called to Poulton Road, Layton, where they found the man, in his 30s, with neck injuries.

They fought to save him but he was declared dead at the scene, where crime scene investigations were spotted by shocked neighbours.

Poulton Road in Layton, where a man in his 30s was found dying inside a semi-detached house shortly before 2am on Thursday, October 28, 2021. A woman, 39, man, 18, and boy, 15, said to be his partner and her sons, were arrested on suspicion of murder before being released under investigation (Picture: Google Street View)

The trio, who were described by one source as “traumatised”, were released under investigation pending reports from the pathologist, which are expected to take several months to come back.

Detectives are trying to determine exactly what happened during a domestic row.

No weapon was recovered from inside the semi-detached house and it was feared the man was strangled.

In a statement, Lancashire Police said: “We were called by the North West Ambulance Service at 1.56am [on Thursday] to reports of an altercation at an address in Poulton Road, Blackpool.

“Officers attended and found a man in his 30s unresponsive. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he sadly died at the scene.

“Enquiries are continuing to understand the full circumstances of what happened.

“[The suspects] have all been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

“We believe that the parties involved in the incident are known to each other and there is no threat to the wider community.”

One neighbour described seeing forensics experts arriving at the £135,000 home.

She said: “They’ve taken a car away also. It looks like quite a bad incident. The police have been door-knocking.”

Officers were expected to finish their investigation at the home late this afternoon.

While detectives are not looking for anybody else, anybody with information can call 101, quoting log number 0132 of October 28, 2021.