Woman airlifted to hospital after being stabbed in head in 'targeted attack' in Blackpool

A woman suffered multiple serious stab wounds in what police believe was a targeted attack in Blackpool.

At around 11.30am on Saturday, a man with a cut to his hand flagged down a passing police van at the Whitegate Drive junction with Hornby Road and said that a woman had been stabbed inside one of the Hornby Road properties.

The woman, in her forties, had suffered serious stab wounds to her head and body.

She was taken by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital. Her condition is described as serious but stable.

Bartosz Porkorski, 23, of Hornby Road, was charged with attempted murder. He is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court today.