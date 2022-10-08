Wigan man awaits sentence after admitting to seaside resort car vandalism
A Wigan man who caused £500 damage to a woman's car in Blackpool will be sentenced next month.
By Charles Graham
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 12:30 pm
- 1 min read
Cameron Foley, 28, of Norley Hall Avenue, Norley, appeared before borough justices to admit attacking Tracey Cairns's Peugeot at the resort on September 11 and also failing to answer bail at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on September 27.
Read More
Read MoreChild porn addict from Wigan borough caught with thousands of photographs and vi...
He was remanded on unconditional bail until he is sentenced at Wigan on November 7.