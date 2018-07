Have your say

Conmen are sending fake texts to residents in Lancashire, offering refunds from retail giant Argos.

The scam, which is designed to nab personal and financial details from victims, has sparked a warning from Action Fraud, the UK's national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre.

"Always question unsolicited requests for your personal or financial information in case it's a scam," the organisation warned.

"Never automatically click on a link in an unexpected email or text."