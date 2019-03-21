Who’s been sentenced at Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, March 21, 2019

These are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Declan Connolly, 20, drink-driving

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

An electrician crashed his car after hitting a pothole while almost three times over the alcohol limit.

Declan Connolly told police he had probably drunk 10 pints while watching football featuring Liverpool with friends at a pub.

Connelly, 20, of Tuxford Road, Ansdell, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.He was banned from the road for two years, fined £380 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £38 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, Nora Sopworth, told him: “You could have killed yourself or someone else. Your reading was exceptionally high.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police went to Division Lane, Marton, on March 3, at 7.30pm, where Connolly’s Vauxhall Corsa had crashed into a fence.

A breath test showed 99 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

When interviewed, Connelly told police he had been watching football at the Clarence pub and probably drunk 10 pints.Gerry Coyle, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had thought the lager he was drinking at the pub was lower in alcohol than it was.

Connelly was remorseful and apologetic about what he had done.

The ban would cause him hardship as he worked out of Poulton on jobs all over the North West.

Christopher McLeod, 59, assault and criminal damage

A man accused of covering the inside of an ambulance with mud has had his case mentioned at court.

Christopher McLeod, 59, of The Spinney, Poulton, who was not present at court, is charged with causing damage to the vehicle owned by the North West Ambulance Service.

He is also alleged to have assaulted a woman member of the ambulance crew and a policeman.

The offences are said to have taken place on December 19 last year at Poulton.

Defence lawyer Hugh Pond’s application for an adjournment of the case for further inquiries was granted by magistrates.

Kyle Perrin, 30, breach of the peace

A son was taken away by police after behaving badly towards his parents.

Kyle Perrin, 30, of Kingfisher Lane, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to breaching the peace.

He was bound over in the sum of £50 for 12 months by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were called to Kingfisher Lane on March 17, where the defendant was outside shouting at his father.

An officer spoke to Perrin’s mother, who was upset, and said that her son had been drinking and taking cannabis. She added she did not feel safe with him at her address.

Perrin was asked by officers to either leave the area or go to his father’s home or to hospital but he refused and was arrested.

Perrin told magistrates: “I don’t really remember it. I had a bit too much to drink. I just want to go home and apologise to the family.”

Gary Skelly, 41, burglary

A man has made his first appearance at court accused of burgling a house in Blackpool.

Gary Skelly, 41, of Lytham Road, South Shore, is charged with burglary of an address on Charles Street with intent to steal on March 16.

Prosecutor, Malcolm Isherwood, asked for the case to be heard at crown court.

Defence lawyer, Brett Chappell, who said his client denied the offence, did not ask for bail for Skelly.

Skelly was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on April 17.

John McIntyre, 18, assault

A teenager has made his first appearance at court accused of stabbing a girlfriend in the face with a fork and punched her in the ribs and private parts.

John McIntyre18, of Cambridge Road, Blackpool, pleaded not guilty to the assault on February 11.

McIntyre was bailed for trial on July 10.

He must not contact the complainant or enter the resort’s St Pauls Road as conditions of his bail.