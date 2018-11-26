What on Earth is this vandal doing to this Christmas tree? (Warning: Video contains scenes of a sexual nature)

Video footage has emerged of a vandal wrecking a family’s Christmas decorations in an obscene manner.

The vandalism which took place at around 1am on Monday while the family were sleeping, has caused around £2,000 worth of damage to the display where inflatables and wiring were attacked with a knife.

CCTV footage of the vandal has been sent to the police

CCTV footage, which has been passed on to the police, also shows the attacker romping with several of the inflatable decorations.

Denver Peel and his family had spent around £3,000 on inflatables and other decorations to adorn the front garden of their home in Morecambe Road.

The Christmas display pictured last week before it was vandalised. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Denver said dozens of children and motorists had been stopping to admire the scene and take photos prior to the attack.