WATCH: Special panel debate boycott of Blackpool matches in live web chat

The Gazette will be hosting a special edition of their weekly Fylde Football show tomorrow.

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be joined by Blackpool Supporters’ Trust’s (BST) honorary vice-president Tim Fielding and The Gazette’s fan columnist Chris Womersley.

The trio will be debating the rights and wrongs of attending Blackpool games at Bloomfield Road while the Oystons remain in charge.

The BST insist their ethical boycott and Not A Penny More campaign remain very much in place until the Oystons leave.

Meanwhile those who still go to games argue Gary Bowyer and his team deserve their support.

Now the football club is up for sale, will the fanbase be able to unite under new owners?

The live web chat will begin on The Gazette’s Facebook page at around 4pm on Thursday.