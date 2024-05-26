Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brazen man who was wanted by police in connection with a number of thefts has responded to their post to locate him.

Blackpool Police put a Facebook post out on Friday in the hope of finding 20-year-old Ajay Wilkinson from St Annes.

In a surprising turn of events, Wilkinson responded!

Taunting the police in a ‘Catch Me If You Can’ style way, he commented:

“Chill like a villain,

“Buzzin like a bee.

“Riding like a soldier,

“Police can’t catch me.”

In a now deleted Facebook post Blackpool Police dropped the mic when they responded a few hours later to him with their own rap.

They said: “Commit bare crime,

“You won’t stay free.

“Man’s just a chivvy,

“Soon be entering your plea.”

The post also attracted a flurry of comments from members of the public with many citing their shock that he had directly messaged the police back, while another added that whoever was responsible in the police force for their clapped back rap “deserved a pay rise”.

However, in an earlier update today Blackpool Police have announced that he is now "buzzin like a bee in HMP". They said: “Well that comment didn't age well......Maybe it should’ve said "buzzin like a bee in HMP"

“We asked for your help in locating an Ajay Wilkinson who was responsible for a number of vehicle thefts in the Lytham St Annes area and he was then very "active" on our Facebook pages.

“Fylde Rural Task Force would like to say thanks for all your help and confirm that Wilkinson was arrested yesterday in Blackburn.