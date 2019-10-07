Wanted sex offender from Blackpool arrested and ordered back to prison

Have your say

A wanted sex offender from Blackpool has been arrested and ordered back to prison.

Lancashire Police arrested 26-year-old Kenny Dickson on Friday (October 4).

He had been on the run for nearly a month after failing to return to his "approved premises" in Carlisle on September 9.

Dickinson was jailed for four years at Liverpool Crown Court in 2011 for sexual assault.

A police spokesman said: "Further to our earlier appeal, wanted sex offender Kenny Dickson was arrested earlier today in the Greater Manchester area.

"Dickson, 26, from Blackpool, was wanted for breaching his sex offender notification requirements and on prison recall."