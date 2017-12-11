WANTED: Police search for man in connection with 'assault'

A search has been launched for a man wanted in connection with an alleged assault, say police.

The Risk and Threat Team at Blackpool Police say that Paul Smyth is wanted following an allegation of assault on a man and his daughter in Blackpool on Thursday, November 30.

A spokesman for the team said: "Police are keen to trace the whereabouts of Smyth aged 39 years.

"Smyth is wanted in relation to an allegation of assault on a male and his daughter in Blackpool.

"If you have any information which can help the Police in the matter please contact the Officer in charge of the case."

Anyone with information should email 8659@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.