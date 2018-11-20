Wanted Blackpool man arrested for arson after allegedly posting firework through letterbox

Have your say

A Blackpool man has been charged with arson after posting a firework through the letterbox of a family home.

Anthony Wright, from Blackpool, evaded police for 21 days following the incident on October 30.

Blackpool Police were quick to thank the public for their help in catching Wright.

The force launched a public appeal to track him down after a warrant was issued for his arrest on October 31.

The 26-year-old was finally arrested yesterday and charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

Police believe Wright is responsible for posting a lit firework through the letterbox of a family home on Grosvenor Street, near the town centre.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene, but nobody was injured in the incident.