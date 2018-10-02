'Vulnerable' homeless man brutally attacked in Blackpool

A homeless man was kicked and punched in a "brutal and sustained" attack in Blackpool.

The 55-year-old man was in his tent on Middle Walk, Blackpool, behind the Grand Metropole Hotel when he was approached by three youths and kicked and punched at about 2am on Monday.

He suffered some significant facial injuries and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

The offenders also ripped and discarded the victim’s tent in what is being treated as an unprovoked and prolonged attack, police said.

Det Con Adam Weaver, of Blackpool CID, said: “This was a brutal and sustained assault on a vulnerable man and I would appeal to any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log number 0635 of October 1, or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.