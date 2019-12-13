Violent Blackpool man with 'Bad Boy' tattoo wanted after woman has eyes poked in street attack

Have your say

A man is wanted by police after a woman was violently attacked in Blackpool.

Police said Daniel McLaughlin, 26, of Warbreck Hill Road is wanted in connection with an assault in Richmond Road at around 2pm on August 24.

A woman in her 40s was poked in the eye, grabbed by the hair and had her head repeatedly banged against a car.

The woman suffered a broken finger, cuts to her head, facial injuries and bruising to her knees and shoulders during the attack.

She was later taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

McLaughlin is white, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build with short, dark-brown hair and blue eyes.

He has a number of tattoos, including the words ‘Bad Boy’ on his arm and ‘Danny Lad’ on his neck.

The 26-year-old has links to the Blackpool, Blackburn, Leeds and Yorkshire areas.

PC Rosalind Bellew, of Blackpool Police, is leading the investigation into the attack.

She said: "We are appealing for information about a Blackpool man wanted in connection with a serious assault.

"We believe McLaughlin is a violent individual and would urge people not to approach him.

"If anyone has any information relating to his whereabouts please come forward immediately."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0464 of August 25.