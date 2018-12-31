VIDEO: Stolen BMW rams into police car after high-speed chase through Lytham

Have your say

A Blackpool man has been jailed for over two years after stealing a BMW and leading police on a high-speed chase through Lytham and St Annes.



At 1.30am on November 13, a stolen BMW was spotted in St Annes but refused to pull over for police.

The BMW rammed into a police car in a desperate bid to evade arrest in Lytham on November 13, 2018.

Officers launched a high-speed pursuit as the driver tried to evade arrest by driving erratically through the streets of St Annes and Lytham.

The stolen car, which was speeding on rims with two deflated tyres, was no match for police who overtook the vehicle in Shepherd Road in Lytham.

Dramatic footage released by Lancashire Police shows police skillfully manoeuvring to block the road, forcing the stolen car to a sudden stop.

But in a last desperate attempt to escape arrest, the driver can be seen suddenly accelerating and ramming into the stationary police car.

The officers escaped uninjured and swiftly apprehended the driver.

Brian Horan, from Blackpool, was arrested and charged with a total of 11 offences.

The 40-year-old has been sentenced to 26 month in prison and has been handed a four-year driving ban.