VIDEO: Police release dash cam footage after violent attack on Kirkham taxi driver

Police are appealing for information after a taxi driver was attacked during an attempted robbery close to Kirkham.



Kirkham Macs driver Peter Cartwright, 47, was attacked at around 1.10am on Saturday December 22 after he dropped a customer off at her home near the Derby Arms at Treales.

The suspect can be seen fleeing the scene after attempting to rob a taxi near the Derby Arms pub in Kirkham.

As his passenger was leaving the taxi, a man suddenly appeared and ordered Mr Cartwright to open the car door and get out of the vehicle.

The man then dragged the taxi driver out of the car and attacked him, before attempting to drive the vehicle away.

But the man could not start the car and instead made off from the scene on foot.

Mr Cartwright's customer ran inside her home and alerted her parents, who helped to chase the robber off.

Mr Cartwright, from Preston, needed stitches in hospital after suffering head and shoulder injuries.

A 36-year-old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of robbery but has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police have now released dash cam footage of the incident and are appealing to the public for help in identifying the man in the CCTV.

The offender is described as white, aged in his late 30s to early 40s, 5ft 9in tall, of muscular, broad build with short, dark-.brown hair.

He was wearing a blue waterproof jacket and blue jeans.

Det Con Chris Hammond, of Blackpool CID, said: “This is a serious offence which has left the victim shaken and upset.

“We would urge anyone who recognises the man pictured to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on (01253) 604141 or email 2756@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0125 of December 22.

Alternatively you can reach independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.