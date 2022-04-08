VIDEO: Eight-year-old Blackpool FC fan injured at derby match after Preston North End fan throws empty can at his head

Harry Slavin-Kayley, eight, suffered a deep cut on his forehead when he was hit shortly after time was called on the Blackpool vs Preston North End match on Tuesday.

His dad Jordan Kayley said: “I removed his hands away from his face and I saw this blood come pouring out. Obviously I was really panicked at the time – I was just in shock.

"Thankfully there was a lot of people around us who knew what happened. A woman and a man were sort of seeing to him… every time we moved him, blood was gushing out.”

