VIDEO: Driver leads police on '100mph' chase down M55 ... but is expertly boxed in after having his tyres popped

This is the moment a desperate driver led police on a 100mph stolen car chase down the M55 motorway.

But Michael Waters, 32, didn't account for the expert abilities of Lancashire's road policing officers, who popped his tyres using a stinger device before boxing him in and bringing him to a halt.

The stolen car was stopped quickly and efficiently by chasing police officers (Picture: Lancashire Road Policing Unit)

Video of the hair-raising encounter, which happened at around 7.30pm on Monday, September 24, was released by police this morning after Waters, of Mansfield Road, Layton, was jailed.

He was sentenced to eight months behind bars for aggravated vehicle taking, with four months on top for having a knife in a separate incident, a spokeswoman for Preston Crown Court said.

Waters was also convicted of assault, failing to stop for police, refusing to provide a specimen, and having no car insurance or licence.

