VIDEO: Blackpool thief leads police on late-night car chase through St Annes

A Blackpool man who led police on a car chase through the streets of St Annes has been jailed for a string of crimes.

Police said Brian Horan, 40, of no fixed abode, Blackpool, led officers on a late-night pursuit in a stolen BMW before trying to ram a police car with the vehicle, which was being driven with deflated tyres.

Picture from video footage from Lancashire roads police

Horan was sentenced to 26 months in prison for one count of dangerous driving and three counts of theft at Preston Crown Court on December 17.

He was also banned from driving for four years.

Lancashire road police has now released video footage of Horan's dramatic arrest on in the early hours of November 13 in St Annes.

Dashcam footage shows police pursuing a BMW down Church Road and Moorland Road before turning onto Shepherd Road, where the vehicle is cut off by another police car.

A Lancashire road police spokesman said: "Brian Horan tried to ram police in a stolen BMW. The vehicle was subject to a pursuit through Lytham (St Annes), much of which was on rims after two tyres deflated."

