Stood in the dock in a black leather jacket and tartan trousers adorned with zips, he pleaded guilty and was told to pay £200 compensation.

Defending, Patrick Nelligan said: “As well as being a veteran of the punk scene, he is no stranger to recycling.”

The court was told McLeon and another man damaged a fence to get onto the site.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court