Veteran punk rocker Ronnie McLeod, 58, of Radcliffe Road, Fleetwood, appeared in court to admit nicking £400 of car batteries from the tip in Bispham – after his seven multi-coloured eight-inch-long hair spikes led to him being recognised on CCTV.
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 12:50 pm
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 1:02 pm
Stood in the dock in a black leather jacket and tartan trousers adorned with zips, he pleaded guilty and was told to pay £200 compensation.
Defending, Patrick Nelligan said: “As well as being a veteran of the punk scene, he is no stranger to recycling.”
The court was told McLeon and another man damaged a fence to get onto the site.
