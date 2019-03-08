Vandal went on wrecking spree damaging Blackpool disabled woman's car

A man went on the rampage with a brick damaging vehicles on the resort’s Dinmore Avenue.

Matthew Taylor smashed the windscreen of a disabled woman’s car leaving her housebound until the vehicle is fixed and broke the side window of a man’s work van.

Taylor, unemployed, 26, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two offences of causing damage.

He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a witness on Dinmore Avenue heard shouting and saw Taylor smash his disabled neighbour’s windscreen on March 4, at 9.30am.

Another resident heard screaming and saw Taylor throwing a brick at a telephone box and then a bus. The man then discovered a window on his van had been shattered.

Taylor, told police he had drunk strong lager, shots and smoked crack cocaine before causing the damage and added he had done it because no-one would help him.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had been diagnosed with Aspergers an aspect of which made him prone to using drugs and alcohol.

Taylor had been in a mental health unit in Preston but had left. He had then been given a place in a hostel in Blackpool but said he did not like the manager there and left.

Mr Townley added: “He has chronic mental health problems. The offences appear to have been committed as a cry for help. He was knocking on doors asking for help but said no-one would help him.”