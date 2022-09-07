“We urgently need your help to locate 15-year-old Megan Riley,” said police in an appeal issued last night (Tuesday, September 6).

Megan Riley's last confirmed sighting was at North Pier where she was seen at around 3.22pm on Monday (September 5).

Police say she is known to have links to Bispham and central Blackpool.

Megan Riley, 15, was last seen wearing a grey jumper, grey joggers, black coat and white trainers

Megan is 5ft 4” and has long brown hair. She was last known to be wearing a grey jumper, grey joggers, black coat and white trainers.