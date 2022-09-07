Urgent police appeal to find missing Blackpool girl Megan Riley who was last seen on North Pier
An urgent police appeal has been launched for a 15-year-old girl missing in Blackpool.
By Matthew Calderbank
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 8:26 am
“We urgently need your help to locate 15-year-old Megan Riley,” said police in an appeal issued last night (Tuesday, September 6).
Megan Riley's last confirmed sighting was at North Pier where she was seen at around 3.22pm on Monday (September 5).
Police say she is known to have links to Bispham and central Blackpool.
Megan is 5ft 4” and has long brown hair. She was last known to be wearing a grey jumper, grey joggers, black coat and white trainers.
Any sightings of Megan can be reported to police on 101, whilst those with immediate sightings should call 999 quoting log 1471 September 5.