Updated: Urgent hunt for girl, 2, snatched inside dad's Audi as it was stolen

Police are searching for a 17-month-old girl who was abducted by a man as he stole her father's car, Scotland Yard has said.

The parent met with the stranger in Manor Park, east London, shortly before 4.40pm on Sunday with a view to selling the Audi A5.

The scene in Nine Acres Close, Newham, east London, as police are searching for a 17-month-old girl, Maria Tudorica, who was abducted by a man as he stole her father's car

But the suspect leapt into the vehicle and drove away from Nine Acres Close, with the girl named Maria Tudorica sitting in the front passenger seat, officers said.

The black car - registration number FY58UAZ - was found abandoned nearby in Hatherway Crescent without the child.

Maria, originally from Romania, was said to live locally and was wearing a white top and red bottoms at the time she was taken.

Detectives said the man who took the car is described as a slim Asian man, who was dressed in black clothing.

A teacher visiting her parents in Nine Acres Close said the missing child's family were distraught when they learned the car had been found without Maria.

Nazneen Saleh, 25, had been shocked to read news reports of the events unfolding on the street when she went outside to speak to the girl's uncle and a woman she believes is her grandmother.

"I've spoken to the child's uncle, he was explaining the situation to me and he wasn't aware that they had found the car abandoned," Ms Saleh told the Press Association.

"I think the child's grandmother was there and she went into a frenzy. She was like, 'I can't believe they have found the car but not the child'. And then she ran off."

Ms Saleh, of Leytonstone, east London, believes the family had not yet been told about the car's discovery while they were searching for the girl.

"It's absolutely devastating, I'm so shocked and I'm a teacher so I feel really upset," she added.

Maria's uncle Gheorghe Stelica said he was trying to sell the car on Gumtree when it was stolen with his niece inside.

The 25-year-old car trader said he was outside London at the time the prospective buyer called so he got his brother, 35-year-old Claudia Stelica, to show him the car.

But, he said, after his brother let the stranger try the engine he drove off with Maria inside.

Car trader Gheorghe told the Press Association: "I put the car on sale today and one guy called me on my phone.

"He didn't seem suspicious on the phone, he was talking very nicely. I said to him, 'If you don't want to wait for me, no problem.'

"He said he didn't want to see the car in the dark in case there's a scratch."

He said his brother placed Maria on the seat as he demonstrated the engine. Then the man wanted to test it for himself.

"My brother left his girl on the seat and started the engine to show him the car. He said let me check the engine a bit, he passed him the car and he entered the car and straight away ran," he said.

"He jumped up in the driver's side and - boom - straight away he went with the car.

"After that I received a call from my brother saying, 'Call the police your car was stolen.'"

The uncle said it was an extremely hard time for the family but he hopes the man took the child accidentally and will be returning her.

"This is a really hard time. I'm trying to keep my calm, to not cry," he said.

"They said they found the car parked up and I think we should find the girl too. I'm thinking he parked up the car, he got panicked and left the vehicle to go home and maybe give (her) to somebody."

Anyone with information should call the police on 999 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.