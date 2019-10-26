UPDATE: Road closed and police drones deployed after 'assault' report

A Blackpool road was closed and police drones sent out following reports of an assault this morning.

A 'large number' of police officers were deployed following reports of the attack on Queen Victoria Road, at around 11.15am today.

The road was closed at the junction of Leven's Grove and police cars and vans could be seen in the area, along with police drone operators.

A spokesman said: "There has been a large presence of emergency services in the Blackpool area. We have a significant police resources deployed in the area making enquiries at this time to try and see what has happened."

He said a more detailed police statement about the incident could be expected later today,