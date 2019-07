Have your say

Police in Preston have found a missing 89 year old woman from Mellor Brook.



Police said they had found Elizabeth Gabbett safe and well after she went missing on Wednesday morning.

Elizabeth Gabbutt was last seen on Branch Road this morning.

The 89 year old had been last seen on Branch Road, and officers had been concerned for her welfare.

READ MORE >>> Kirkham police appeal for information six weeks after teen was sexually assaulted on a bus

Police thanked the public for sharing their appeal.