UPDATE: Police release description of man suspected of sexually assaulting young woman in Blackpool

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted as she walked in Blackpool this morning.

The incident is reported to have occurred shortly after midnight.

The woman was walking along Talbot Road, close to Mecca Bingo, when she was approached by a lone male who forced her onto the edge of the bingo hall car park and sexually assaulted her, police said. It is believed it was a random attack.

She fought him off and he fled in the direction of the town centre.

The man is described as white, aged in his 30s or 40s, of slim or medium build, with short, brown hair with grey in it. He was wearing dark clothing, including black skinny jeans.

DI Alisa Wilson, of Blackpool Police, said: “We understand this will be worrying, but we would like to reassure people that incidents of this type are rare. Our investigation is very much ongoing and in the meantime we have stepped up patrols in the area.

“We are now asking for anyone with information that could help with our enquiries to get in touch. Maybe you were in the area and saw someone matching the description of the attacker, or saw something that didn’t seem quite right, or perhaps you have some dashcam footage that could prove useful. Either way, we would urge you to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Officers remained on the street this morning.

Anybody with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 11 of February 12.