UPDATE: Police identify man after appeal over Preston incident

Police have identified a man following a public appeal after a girl was touched inappropriately in Preston.

Around 4.30pm on Monday, September 17, the victim, aged 10 and from the Preston area, was walking on Hornsea Close, Ingol when she was approached by a man.

The man spoke to her briefly before touching her inappropriately and making off from the scene.

A police spokesman said: “Following a public appeal, we have identified a male in connection with an allegation of sexual assault in Preston and he will be spoken with in due course.”