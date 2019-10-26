UPDATE: Man, 35, in serious condition after being stabbed in Blackpool street

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in Blackpool.

Police were called to Queen Victoria Road at 11.15am today to reports of an assault..

The 35-year-old man was found at the scene with a stab wound to his leg, and was taken to hospital.

The road at the junction of Levens Grove was closed following the incident, and police drones were deployed in the area.

A Lancashire police spokesman said: "We were called around 11.15am today (Saturday, October 26) to reports a man had been assaulted in Queen Victoria Road, Blackpool.

"Emergency services attended with a 35-year-old man found at the scene with a stab wound to his leg. He has been taken to hospital and is currently in a serious condition.

"An investigation is underway and enquiries on-going."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0513 of October 26.