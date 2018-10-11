UPDATE: Forensics tent and crime scene investigators in North Shore street as 'police investigate attack on woman'

A blue forensics tent has been put up in a North Shore street by police investigating an alleged attack on a woman.

Officers were called to the alleyway off Richmond Road shortly after midnight, after the 39-year-old "alleged she had been attacked by two men", Lancashire Police said.

A police van parked in front of a blue forensic tent in North Shore this morning (Thursday, October 11, 2018)

"The investigation is in its early stages and enquiries are ongoing," the force said in a statement. Detectives were seen in the street this afternoon.

It did not say what, if any, injuries the woman reportedly suffered, but witnesses reported being told of a "serious incident".

A spokesman from the commercial unit the tent was pitched in front of, Cruise Club Modified, who did not wish to be named, said: "I got a phone call saying the police were all over the garage. I shot down there to see what was going on and they wouldn't tell me anything.

"They said it was a serious incident outside the garage. They said it would be 24 to 48 hours before I can get back in, but said the chief inspector would ring when I can have access.

The forensics tent in Richmond Road, North Shore

"Basically, I can't work. I'd rather lose a day's work and get them [the men] caught."

Simone Richardson, who lives on the street, said: "When my partner got home at around 6am there was CSI [crime scene investigators] out there and there was police.

"There were about three police vans. They have been there all morning.

"I said 'What's happened?', and they said they couldn't tell us, it's just a serious incident that's happened."

Michaela Jacobs, who also lives in the street, added: "The police have been out all morning. There has been lots of people trying to find out what's going on."

And another neighbour said: "Last night at about half past two I came out of my house and there was about five or six cop cars and a couple of ambulances.

There was three blokes in the alley stood against the wall with coppers around them."

No arrests were made, police said.

Paramedics were called to help the woman at 12.52am, a spokeswoman for the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said, and were on the scene in five minutes.

It was understood the victim, who was conscious and breathing, was "rushed" to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Her condition was not known and no details of her injuries were released by the ambulance service.

Residents in the street reported officers knocking on doors last night enquiring about a missing girl, though the two incidents are not believed to be linked.