Uninsured driver with false registration plates snared on school run

A male driver with a young child in his car was arrested after failing to stop for police yesterday.

A Blackpool police spokesman said: "During one of our high visibility patrols around schools at drop off time this morning a vehicle bearing false registration plates was seized. The driver had no licence or insurance and was arrested after failing to stop for police. All this whilst the driver had a young child in the car with him carrying out the school run."

The patrol was carried out as part of Lancashire police's Operation Manta Ray, which is aimed at tackling the 'fatal five' - speeding, mobile phones, drink and drug driving, careless driving, and not wearing seat belts - on the region's roads.

The Gazette approached the police for more information.