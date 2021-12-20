Two would-be burglars chased off after attempting to break into home in Cleveleys
Two men were caught attempting to break into a home in Cleveleys after being spotted acting suspiciously near the new Co-op store.
Two men were spotted "acting suspiciously" near the new Co-op store in North drive on Friday, December 17.
The two offenders then attempted to break into a property in the street but were chased off by the occupant at around 9.30pm.
Detectives said the men were described as being in their 20s.
One of the men was also wearing a yellow hi-vis jacket, police said.
Anyone who has any information or spotted the men in the area has been asked to contact police by calling 101.
