Two people hospitalised after being rescued from flat fire in Blackpool

Two people have been rescued and taken to hospital after a flat fire in Blackpool.



Three fire crews from South Shore and Blackpool responded to reports of a fire at a flat in George Street at 6.16am this morning (October 9).

Two casualties were rescued from the property by firefighters and treated by ambulance crews at the scene before being taken to hospital

Upon arrival, firefighters were confronted with a heavily smoke logged first-floor flat with two people trapped inside.

Four firefighters wore breathing apparatus to enter the smoke-filled flat and rescue the occupants.

After bringing them safely outside, firefighters handed the casualties over to waiting ambulance crews.

Firefighters then used one hose reel, along with a triple extension ladder, to extinguish the fire.

More to follow...