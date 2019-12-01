Two men snared by armed police after break-in reports at Blackpool corner shop

Have your say

Two men were arrested after police received reports of a break-in at a Blackpool corner shop.

At 6.30am yesterday, police said 'offenders' had moved a vehicle from outside the shop before forcing open a wooden garage door and removing metal shutters from a door.

Picture by Lancashire road police

A Lancashire road police spokesman said: "Offenders have moved the aggrieved's vehicle before forcing garage doors and removing roller shutters. Offenders (were) disturbed by police and fled on foot before being detained by Lancashire ARV (armed response vehicle) and Blackpool police."